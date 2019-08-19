Reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home, Kiskeam this evening from 6.30pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballydesmond. Requiem mass will take place on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Enquiries to Casey’s Undertakers, Kiskeam.
Latest News
Two Kerry magazines to cease publication
Two weekly free magazines in Kerry are to cease publication.Walsh Colour Print in Castleisland has confirmed that it has decided to discontinue both the...
Council says closure of road in Castleisland is absolutely necessary to facilitate roadworks
Kerry County Council says the closure of a road in Castleisland is absolutely necessary to facilitate roadworks.College Road was closed this morning and will...
Con Sugrue, Kilconlea Lower, Abbeyfeale and formerly of Tylough, Kielduff, Tralee.
Reposing at Harnett's Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale tomorrow Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Brendan's Church, Clogher to...
A numbers of cars were broken into in Killarney over the weekend
Gardai in Killarney are investigating a number of burglaries from cars on the Muckross area of the town over the weekend.Gardai say a number...
Derrynane Inshore Rescues urges the public to heed water safety signs at the beach
Derrynane Inshore Rescue are asking people to obey all warning signs at beaches and swim near lifeguards.The warning follows the rescue of five people...
Latest Sports
Kerry Manager Says They’ll Give It As Good A Shot As They Can In...
Kerry manager Peter Keane says they’ll give it as good a shot as they can in the All-Ireland Senior Football Final.Opponents Dublin are overwhelming...
Lunchtime Sports Update
HURLINGTipperary defender Ronan Maher says last year's disastrous campaign was a huge motivation for their 2019 All-Ireland hurling title success.The Premier County lifted Liam...
Morning Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESTipperary are the All-Ireland senior hurling champions for a 28th time.The Premier County defeated Kilkenny by 3-25 to 20 points at...