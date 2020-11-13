of Nohovaldaly, Knocknagree, Rathmore and Fermoy

A private family funeral will take place for Brendan Carroll. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday 14th in Christ the King Church, Knocknagree at 11am, followed by private Cremation. Mass will be live streamed on rathmoreparish.ie

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****