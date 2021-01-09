Brenda Dineen

Lenamore Ballylongford.

Brenda’s cortege will leave the family home on Monday morning January 11th arriving at St Michael the Archangel Church, Ballylongford for 11am Requiem Mass, Funeral immediately afterwards to Relig Mhichil Cemetery Old School Road, Ballylongford.

House Strictly Private Please.

Brenda passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at home on Friday January 8th. She will be greatly missed by her parents Carmel and Donal, her brother Brian and her aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours and her close circle of friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Donations if desired to Tir na nOg Orphanage, https://tirnanogorphanage.com/single-donation/

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people. The family wish to thank you all for your cooperation, understanding and support during this extremely sad time for them.

