Of Upper Direen, Scartaglen and formerly of Lismire, Newmarket, Co. Cork

Requiem Mass for Brenda Brosnan (Nee O’Donovan) will take place on Tuesday in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen At 12 noon

Burial afterwards in Scartaglen Cemetery

Brenda passed away unexpectedly at home, in her 40th year. She is predeceased by her daughter, baby Margaret Ella.

Formerly of Lismire, Newmarket, Co. Cork.

Dearly beloved wife of Timothy and adored mother of Leah and Maurice Thade.

Brenda will be sadly missed by her heartbroken husband and family, her adoring parents Margaret and Joe, brother Derek, sisters Christina, Michelle and Aideen, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

House strictly private please.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****