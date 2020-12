Craig Breen is set to compete in the 2021 World Rally Championship for Hyundai.

That’s according to motorsport website Dirtfish.com, who report that the team will continue its driver rotation in its third car, with Breen sharing with Dani Sordo.

Breen and his Kerry co-driver Paul Nagle had 2nd and 6th place finishes for Hyundai this season, in Estonia and Sweden respectively.