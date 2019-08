Craig Breen and Paul Nagle can this weekend win the Irish Tarmac Championship.

A win in Ulster for the Waterford/Kerry pair would guarantee them the championship with a round to spare.

They are competing in a Hyundai i20 R5, which is believed to be linked to their recent run in the Hyundai WRC in Finland, as they previously competed in a Ford Fiesta.

The action gets underway tomorrow morning in Newry, where the crews will tackle 9 stages.