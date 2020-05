Craig Breen and Kerry’s Paul Nagle are to compete for Hyundai in Nestle Rally Finland later this year.

Just 3 rounds of the WRC have taken place in 2020 due to Covid 19.

Breen and Nagle were 7th in round 2 in Sweden in February.

4 subsequent events were either postponed or cancelled.

Finland is next on the calendar and is due to take place from August 6th to 9th.