Waterford’s Craig Breen and Kerry’s Paul Nagle are 7th after today’s stages of WRC Rally Sweden.

The pair were third on the final stage of the day and are 24 seconds off the lead which is held by Elfyn Evans.

Breen and Nagle are only 10 seconds off the final podium place.

Kerry’s Noel O’Sullivan is out of the event after a crash on stage 4. He and driver Jon Armstrong are ok but did go to hospital for routine checks.