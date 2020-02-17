Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland tomorrow Tuesday (Feb 18th) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilbanivane Cemetery.
Latest News
Collapsed Kerry road expected to be repaired in next three weeks
It could be three weeks before a collapsed Kerry road is repaired.The R569 at Loo Bridge became undermined due to the collapse of the...
Almost 50 new speed camera zones in Kerry
Almost 50 new safety camera zones came into force in Kerry this morning.Gardai have introduced over 900 new zones following a three-year analysis of...
Former Kerry Fianna Fáil TD bids for Seanad seat
A former Kerry Fianna Fáil TD is running in the Seanad elections.Thomas McEllistrim is seeking to be elected through the agricultural panel.Thomas McEllistrim, who...
20 patients on trolleys at UHK
20 patients are waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry's emergency department today.That's according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation.Nationally there are 583...
Breeda Brooks née O’Donohoe, 11 Barrack St., Castleisland.
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland tomorrow Tuesday (Feb 18th) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem...
Latest Sports
Club Football Championship Draws Live On Radio Kerry Tonight
The draws are to be made tonight for the Kerry Petroleum Club Football Championships.Teams across the County will discover who they are to face...
Kerry Hurler Named On GAA Team of the Week
Kerry’s Shane Conway has been named on the GAA.ie Hurling Team of the Week.Conway starred for UCC in their Fitzgibbon Cup Final victory and...
Route Details Revealed For Kerry Group Ras Mumhan
The Route for Kerry Group Rás Mumhan has been announced today. The first major Stage Race of the Irish Cycle Racing season will take...