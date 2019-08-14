Breeda Broderick née Woods, St. Gerards, Milltown.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine tomorrow Thursday (Aug 15th) from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Milltown.  Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.  Family flowers only please.  Donations if desired to the St. Vincent de Paul or Palliative Care Services/Irish Cancer Society.

