Breeda Broderick née Woods, St. Gerards, Milltown.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine tomorrow Thursday (Aug 15th) from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Milltown. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the St. Vincent de Paul or Palliative Care Services/Irish Cancer Society.
Latest News
County Minor Semi Final Draw Has Been Made
The draw has been made for the semi finals of the Keanes Supervalu Minor Football Championship.The draw was made by Peter Keane and Terrance...
David Gough To Referee All Ireland Football Final
David Gough has been confirmed as the referee for the All Ireland Senior Football Final between Kerry and DublinIt is the Meaths man first...
Kerry bid for Mark Farren Cup Semi Final Tonight
Kerry tonight bid to get to the Mark Farren Cup Semi final this evening.They welcome Galway United to Mounthawk Park for a 7:30 kick...
