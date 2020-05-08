Breda Walsh nee Tobin, Ballinorig South and formerly of Mitchell’s Avenue, Tralee.

A private family funeral will take place for Breda with a memorial mass being celebrated at a later date. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Kerry Cork Health Bus Link or The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home Tralee.
sincere condolences to the Walsh & Tobin families on the sad passing of Breda, a lovely lady.
from Joey & Jane Tobin, Gallowsfield,Ttralee
Deepest sympathies to all the Tobin and Walsh family on the passing of Breda may she rest in peace
from Sean /Kathleen / Karen & Shane O Connor Ballinorig Close /Manor Lawn & Knockmoyle