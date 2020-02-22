Breda Talty (née Russell), Cois Sionna, Castleconnell, Co. Limerick & formerly of Garinish Island, Sneem,.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing on Sunday evening (Feb. 23rd), in Meehan’s Funeral Home, Castleconnell from 5pm – 6.30pm.  Remains arriving on Monday morning (Feb.24th), to St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell for Funeral Mass at 11.30am.   Burial afterwards in Crecora Cemetery.  Family flowers only.  House Private Please.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR