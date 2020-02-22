Breda Talty (née Russell), Cois Sionna, Castleconnell, Co. Limerick & formerly of Garinish Island, Sneem,.

Reposing on Sunday evening (Feb. 23rd), in Meehan’s Funeral Home, Castleconnell from 5pm – 6.30pm. Remains arriving on Monday morning (Feb.24th), to St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Crecora Cemetery. Family flowers only. House Private Please.
