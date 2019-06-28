Breda O’Kelly nee Walshe, Caherass Nursing Home, Croom (Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick , Dooradoyle, Limerick and formerly of Blanemore, Ballylongford

reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, Pennywell, Limerick on Sunday from 4pm to 5.30pm followed by removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Clare Street, Limerick. Requiem mass on Monday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Reilig Ide Naofa, Abbeyfeale arriving at 1pm approximately. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre.
Sr. Maureen O’Sullivan, Cuan Mhuire, Athy and late of Caherciveen, Co. Kerry.
reposing at Cuan Mhuire, Athy on Friday evening with Rosary at 7.30pm. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11 O Clock, Burial afterwards in St....
Breda O'Kelly nee Walshe, Caherass Nursing Home, Croom (Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick , Dooradoyle, Limerick...
UCC Launch New Student Rugby Scholarship To Honour Moss Keane
University College Cork have launched a new student rugby scholarship to honour rugby hero Moss Keane and name UCC Rugby out-half James Taylor as...
Kingdom Duo In Irish Basketball Action This Weekend
Killorglin player-coach Colin O'Reilly and former Tralee Warriors player Ryan Leonard will be in action for the Ireland Senior Men's 3x3 team over the...
Corcoran’s Furniture Bedroom Makeover Winner
melanie -
Congratulations to Phil, winner of the €1000 Corcoran's Bedroom Makeovercorcorans-furniture-bedroom-winner
Gaynor Cup Loss For Kerry
Kerry have been beaten in their Gaynor Girls 15s Cup opener.They went down 2-0 to Clare.Kerry will play Kildare at 5.