Breda O’Kelly nee Walshe, Caherass Nursing Home, Croom (Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick , Dooradoyle, Limerick and formerly of Blanemore, Ballylongford

reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, Pennywell, Limerick on Sunday from 4pm to 5.30pm followed by removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Clare Street, Limerick. Requiem mass on Monday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Reilig Ide Naofa, Abbeyfeale arriving at 1pm approximately. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre.