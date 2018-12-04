Breda O’Connor née O’Leary, Gneeveguilla Village & formerly of Rathanane, Kilcummin.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reception of remains into the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla this evening (Tues Dec 4th) at 6pm. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR