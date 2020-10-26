Breda Leen nee O’Connell

Of Casement’s View, Ardfert and formerly Lixnaw.

A private family funeral will take place for Breda with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 11am on Tuesday in St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert, followed by internment in the Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Beloved wife of Michael, cherished mother of Michael, Barry, Jonathan & Yvonne, dear sister of Mick (Clonakilty) and the late Mary and adored grandmother of Gavin, Adam, Kaley, Conor, Aisling and the late Aaron. Sadly missed by her loving family, her nephew Michael, nieces Eimear, Caroline & Nikki, son-in-law Richard, daughters-in-law Deirdre & Joanne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

