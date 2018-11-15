Breda Kenny née O’Leary, Mill Road, Killarney & late of Milleen, Kilcummin & O’Connell Tce, Killarney.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Friday (Nov 16th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Friday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral Killarney. Requiem mass on Saturday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney.
Latest News
Breda Kenny née O’Leary, Mill Road, Killarney & late of Milleen, Kilcummin & O’Connell...
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Friday (Nov 16th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Friday evening to...
Three men arrested in Killarney on suspicion of money-laundering
The arrests of three men on suspicion of money-laundering are connected to one of the largest garda operations ever conducted in Kerry. The...
Declan Downey – November 14th, 2018
On In Conversation this week, joining Joe McGill is Tarbert native Declan Downey who is a lecturer in legal and diplomatic history in UCD....
That’s Jazz – November 14th, 2018
This week's That's Jazz includes Billie Holiday and Christopher Hollyday, Stan Kenton and Count Basie, anniversaries for John Coltrane and Sheila Jordan, new music...
Living with the Noise and Shadow Flicker of a Wind Turbine – November 15th,...
Continuing Jerry’s series on wind energy, today he brought you his interview with Caroline Cooke from Barna, Scartaglen. Caroline lives right next to a...
Latest Sports
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
GOLFRory McIlroy has carded a 3 under par opening round at the D-P World Tour Championship in Dubai.The Ulsterman carded five birdies and...
Four Kerry Teams In Superleague & National League Action On Saturday
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors will be aiming to avoid three defeats on the trot when they travel to Oranmore to face Maree.The Galway-side have made...
Dingle Jockey To Ride 2nd Favourite In Grade 2 At Clonmel
Dingle jockey Jack Kennedy rides Alpha Des Obeaux in the big race today at Clonmel.The Gordon Elliott mount is currently second favourite to win...