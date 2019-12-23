Breda Gleeson née Ryan, Mountmahon, Abbeyfeale and formerly of The Three Counties Bar, Abbeyfeale.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale this evening (Mon Dec 23rd) from 6pm to 8pm.  Remains arriving on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale for requiem mass at 9.30am.  Followed by cremation at 12 noon at the Shannon Crematorium.

