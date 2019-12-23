Breda Gleeson née Ryan, Mountmahon, Abbeyfeale and formerly of The Three Counties Bar, Abbeyfeale.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale this evening (Mon Dec 23rd) from 6pm to 8pm. Remains arriving on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale for requiem mass at 9.30am. Followed by cremation at 12 noon at the Shannon Crematorium.
Public urged to avoid dunes at West Kerry beach
Members of the public are being urged to avoid the dunes at a West Kerry beach as they are unstable.A spokesperson for Kerry County...
Participants of Kerry Christmas swims urged to stay safe and warm
People taking part in Christmas swims in Kerry are being urged to stay safe and warm.Divisional controller with the Irish Coast Guard at Valentia...
Candle Lit Christmas Mass in St. Brendan's Church, Curraheen, Tralee at 12 midnight tonight - all welcome
Mass will be celebrated at midnight tonight in the Parish Church, Castleisland. Everyone is welcome
Run, Walk, Jog the Goal mile this Christmas morning at An Riocht Track, Castleisland from 10.30am to 12.30pm to help raise funds for Goal’s...
Kerry Golf News & Results
CastleislandResults single stableford 18 hole 22/12/19 1st Andrew Fitzpatrick 40pts 2nd Eddie Dore 39pts 3rd Liam Martin 39ptsNext week 29/12/19 18 hole single stablefordBallybunion Men’s Competitions:AGC...
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Saturday 28th December 2019 Denny Youths League 2-00 Dingle Bay Rvs v St Brendans Park , Venue Gallarus . 2-00 ...
RUGBYNew Irish Rugby head coach Andy Farrell says there's still time for players to impress him before the Six Nations.A 45-man squad met earlier...