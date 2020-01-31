Reposing at Kearney’s Funeral Home, Vancouver, Westminister, Canada this Sunday (Feb 2nd) at 7pm. Requiem mass on Monday in the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Vancouver at 11am followed by cremation.
Latest News
Friday Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYIreland have held their Captain's Run ahead of tomorrow's Six Nations showdown with Scotland at Lansdowne Road.Caelan Doris will make his first start in...
Kerry District League Soccer Preview
John O'Regan has details of this weekend's fixtures in the Kerry District League.
Kerry School Boys & Girls League Fixtures Revealed
Action in a very weekend in the Kerry School Boys and Girls League gets underway tonight.Fenit B and the Park FC meet in the...
Mary O’Connell née O’Riordan, Fortfield, Killerisk, Tralee and formerly of Oakpark Demesne, Tralee.
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee this Sunday (Feb 2nd) from 3pm to 5pm. Removal at 5pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass...
Team Tom McCarthy’s First Kerry Side In Weekend Basketball Action
The attention returns to the super and national league competitions this weekend with all four Kerry teams back on the court.In the Men's Superleague,...
Latest Sports
