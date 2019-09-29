Breda Clifford née Ryan, The Kerries, Tralee, and formerly Cork City

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Removal at 6:30pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to R.N.L.I. (Fenit), care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee