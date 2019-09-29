Breda Clifford née Ryan, The Kerries, Tralee, and formerly Cork City

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Removal at 6:30pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to R.N.L.I. (Fenit), care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee
Kerry 2nd At Munster Scotch Foursomes Pitch N Putt
Kerry have finished as runners-up at the Munster Scotch Foursomes.Tim Scannell reports
One person airlifted to hospital following Killarney crash
One person has been airlifted to hospital following a crash that involved one vehicle in Killarney.The N72 road remains closed this evening after the...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYJohnny Sexton says it is still in Ireland's hands to qualify for the last eight of the rugby World Cup.They must get two bonus...
Extension of duration sought for Kerry Stars centre
An extension of duration is being sought to develop a centre in Killarney for Kerry Stars Special Olympics Club.The National Sports and Adventure Centre...
Dowling Wins National Hill Climbing Championship
The National Hill Climbing Championship has been won by Mark Dowling.He took the honours in the competition in the Kingdom.Cathal Moynihan reports
