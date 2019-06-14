Breandán Fitzgerald is first Cathaoirleach of new Castleisland Chorca Dhuibhne MD

Breandán Fitzgerald is the first Cathaoirleach of the newly-formed Castleisland-Chorca Dhuibhne Municipal District.

The first-time Fianna Fail councillor from Dingle was elected at a special meeting earlier at Aras an Chontae.

He was proposed and seconded by the other Chorca Dhuibhne councillors Michael O’Shea and Seamus Cosai Fitzgerald.

Independent Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae was also proposed by fellow Independent Charlie Farrelly, who described the Fianna Fail/Fine Gael pact as “greedy”.

Fianna Fail Cllr Fionnán Fitzgerald was elected Leas Cathaoirleach and John Breen will be the new Manager for the MD.

Cathoirleach Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald says all councillors have pledged to work together for both regions: