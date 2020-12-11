Breakthrough in pay restoration dispute for SouthDoc workers

A breakthrough has been made in a pay dispute involving SIPTU and Fórsa members who work for SouthDoc, the out-of-hours GP service for Kerry and Cork.

The unions, led by the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, have announced that the breakthrough on pay restoration came after a conciliation conference held by the Workplace Relations Commission.

The first instalment, which will increase annual salaries by €1,000, will take effect from January 1st; a second instalment equating to half of the outstanding restoration from May 31st.

As a result, planned industrial action by SIPTU and Fórsa members in Kerry and Cork next week has been suspended.

The parties will meet again in the second quarter of 2021 to discuss the final phase of pay restoration.