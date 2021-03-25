Breach in infection control notified to HIQA following COVID outbreak at Kerry facility

HIQA was notified of a breach in infection control procedures following an outbreak of COVID-19 at a residential facility in Kerry.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out inspections at St Mary of the Angels, Beaufort last October and November.

The facility for people with a range of moderate, severe and profound intellectual disability and complex medical needs is run by St John of God Services.

The HIQA report says the COVID-19 outbreak last year at St Mary of the Angels had a significant impact on residents and staff.

Management notified HIQA of a break in infection control procedures and this was taken extremely seriously; staff were retrained and HIQA noted all public health guidelines were being adhered to.

All residents effected were recovered and well.

Families expressed concern to inspectors about the pandemic and the possibility of the service being handed over to the HSE.

HIQA inspectors also raised serious concerns about over €26,800 being paid from twenty residents’ personal funds on external therapies.

Inspectors were not assured there were effective management systems in place to ensure the service was appropriate for residents’ needs.

Management said it will provide an account to each family or representative about how much has been spent and a review of each residents’ participation in therapies will be undertaken.

HIQA noted improvements had been made to accommodation, staffing levels and fire and safety issues were being addressed.