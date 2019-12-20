Brassil hits out at HSE after UHK overlooked in National Service Plan

A Kerry TD has hit out at the HSE after it overlooked University Hospital Kerry in its National Service Plan for next year.

Fianna Fail Deputy John Brassil says the €17.4 billion plan has no mention of the facility or any additional funding for it.

A review in 2016 identified 33 additional beds available in UHK; none have been opened due to a lack of funding for staff and refurbishments.

The TD says this is another vote of no confidence by the HSE as all the major hospitals in the South South-West Hospital Group have been given funding.

Deputy Brassil says the additional beds would relieve pressure on the overcrowded Emergency Department and this is another failure of the current Government:

Meanwhile, the HSE National Service Plan does say upgrades and refurbishments to achieve HIQA compliance in Caherciveen and Listowel Community Hospitals will be completed next year at a total cost of over €5 million.

It also references that primary care centres in Listowel and Castleisland will be fully operational in the latter part of next year.