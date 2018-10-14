Brassil believes an in-depth analysis of the health budget is needed

Fianna Fáil for Kerry TD John Brassil says questions must be asked as to how we still have waiting lists for basic treatments.

This is comes as Ireland’s health spending is now at 170% of the OECD average.

Spokesperson on Primary Care and Community Health, Brassil, says that the Irish health budget in 2019 will reach 17 billion euro but, he has no doubt that we will still have issues accessing basic services in a timely matter.





Brassil also says that budget 2019 does not address some of the critical reforms needed for citizens paying for the health service and depending on it.

Deputy Brassil believes that an in-depth analysis of the health budget is needed as part of the review into the Confidence and Supply arrangement between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.