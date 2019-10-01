A pair of young boys blue glasses in a blue case found at the back of Tescos, New Street, Killarney. Contact 087-2307471
Kerry tutor wins international award
A Kerry tutor has won an international award.Tara O'Halloran Cronin, a beauty therapy instructor in Kerry ETB, has been named as BABTAC and CIBTAC...
Over 1,100 domestic violence order applications made in Kerry over past three years
Over 1,100 applications for domestic violence orders have been made in Kerry over the past three years.These include applications made in the district court...
€55,000 to be allocated to Kerry Tidy Towns’ groups
€55,000 in grants is to be allocated to 42 Tidy Towns groups around Kerry.Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring announced that €1.4...
Trip to the Cottage – September 30th, 2019
Trip to the Cottage - September 30th, 2019
Irish Favourites – September 29th, 2019
Irish Favourites - September 29th, 2019
Kerrywide – September 29th, 2019
Kerrywide - September 29th, 2019