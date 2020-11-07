Leon Blanche joins us on Saturday Sport to discuss all this weekends big sporting fixtures and races.
Killarney Rugby Club Awarded Youth Section of the Year Award By Munster Rugby
Killarney Rugby Clubs Youth Section has been awarded by Munster Rugby.Reacting to the news was John O Connell
Kerry Ladies Beaten By Cork In the Ladies All Ireland Senior Football Championship
The Kerry Ladies were beaten by Cork this afternoon on a score line of 1-14 to 0-14.Well Kerry didn’t start the way they...
Boylesports Weekend Sports Preview
The Heat Doctor – November 6th, 2020
The Heat Doctor, David O'Sullivan of DC Energy Solutions of Glenbeigh, answers your home heating and energy conservation questions on the first Friday of...
Any Escape from Bank Fees and Charges? – November 6th, 2020
Darragh Cassidy is head of communications at the price comparison website, bonkers.ie. Is there any way of avoiding bank fees and charges?
Call from the Dáil – November 6th, 2020
After last week's break, Michael O'Regan returns with his analysis of Irish politics. He's also casting his eye on the US elections.