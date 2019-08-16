An Bord Pleanala upheld KCC’s decision in more than half of planning appeals

An Bord Pleanala upheld Kerry County Council’s decision in more than half of the planning applications appealed to them last year.

A person applying to the council for planning permission and anyone who made written submissions or observations on an application can appeal the council’s decision to An Bord Pleanála.

61 Kerry planning decisions were the subject of an appeal to An Bord Pleanala during 2018.

In 36 of those cases, or 59% of them, An Bord Pleanala confirmed the council’s decision.

The figures were contained in the council’s annual report.