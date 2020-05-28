An Bord Pleanala refuses Kerry TD permission to redevelop former pub

An Bord Pleanala has refused permission to a Kerry TD to change the use of a former pub in Tralee to four residential units.

Last November, Kerry County Council granted planning permission, subject to conditions, to Michael Healy-Rae for the development.

This proposed development by Michael Healy-Rae sought to change the use of Nancy Myles pub in Ballymullen, Tralee to four residential units, the provision of new windows and the removal of a rear boundary wall to provide car parking spaces.

Permission was granted by Kerry County Council, subject to three conditions.

This was appealed to An Bord Pleanala by Michael Horgan and Bethan and Sean Finucane, all of whom live locally.

Among the concerns raised were flooding, overdevelopment and inadequate parking and vehicular access.

Senior Planning Inspector, Pauline Fitzpatrick recommended the development be granted permission subject to eight conditions.

However, the Board decided not to accept this recommendation pointing to the layout of the proposed residential units, their limited level of natural light and inadequate private open space.

The Board said the development would fail to provide a satisfactory standard of amenity to meet the needs of future occupants.

It added it would be contrary to proper planning and sustainable development for the area.