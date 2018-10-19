An Bord Pleanala grants planning permission for North Kerry solar farm

An Bord Pleanala has granted planning permission for a North Kerry solar farm.

The board upheld the decision made by Kerry County Council last year, to give the go ahead to the development at Trieneragh (TREE-NEAR-UCK), Duagh.

Kerry County Council originally granted planning permission to Terra Solar Limited for the solar farm at Trieneragh, Duagh in October 2017.





This was then appealed by Robert O’Mahony to An Bord Pleanala, who has now upheld that decision and granted permission for the development, which must be built in the next ten years.

The permission is for a period of 25 years from the date of the commissioning of the solar array.

The development comprises almost 37,000 square metres of solar panels on ground mounted steel frames, with a substation, inverter cabins, underground cable ducts and associated works.