An Bord Pleanala grants permission for solar farm in North Kerry

An Bord Pleanala has granted planning permission for a solar farm in North Kerry.

Terra Solar II Limited had sought planning permission for ten years for the solar farm including almost 360,000 square metres of solar panels, with a lifespan of 35 years.

Kerry County Council had previously refused the application.

The proposed development was earmarked for a 99-hectare site Tullamore, Drombeg and Coolkeragh, Listowel.

Appeals had been lodged by Peter Sweetman and members of the Tullamore Action Group who urged the planning appeals board not to grant permission for the project.