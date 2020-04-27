An Bord Pleanala gives permission for north Kerry electricity substation

An Bord Pleanala has granted planning permission, subject to 13 conditions, for a 110 kilovolt electricity substation in north Kerry.

The substation being constructed by Terra Solar II Limited will operate in conjunction with a permitted solar farm on the surrounding lands.

Kerry County Council stated it didn’t have an objection to the development subject to several conditions.

Observations were made to the board by Tullamore Action Group and John O’Sullivan; among the concerns raised were adverse impacts on visual amenity and landscape character and the risk of a major accident or danger to human health.

An Bord Pleanala said the development wouldn’t seriously injure the residential, visual amenities or landscape of the area and would be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.