An Bord Pleanala gives green light to Tralee solar farm

An Bord Pleanala has granted planning permission, subject to conditions, for a solar farm in Tralee.

Terra Solar had appealed a decision by Kerry County Council last November to grant permission with conditions for the solar farm at Ballyenaghty (PRON: BALLIN-OCK-TEE).

The development involves ten-year permission for over 93,500 square metres of solar panels on ground mounted frames on almost 30 hectares.





An Bord Pleanala ordered the company to pay financial contributions totalling €420,000 to Kerry County Council in respect of roads, infrastructure and benefiting the development of the area.

Before the development begins, the developer will also have to lodge a deposit of €100,000 to ensure the satisfactory reinstatement of the site when the project ceases.