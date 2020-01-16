An Bord Pleanala gives green light to north Kerry windfarm

An Bord Pleanala has given the green light to a north Kerry windfarm.

The development was previously refused planning permission by Kerry County Council and this was appealed by the developer and a third party.

The Ballylongford Wind Farm Group are proposing to construct six wind turbines up to almost 127 metres in height in the townlands of Aghanagran Middle and Lower, Ballyline West, Tullahennell South and Ballylongford.

Kerry County Council previously refused permission due to several reasons including that it would give rise to an excessive proliferation of wind turbines and would interfere with the character of the landscape.

The decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanala by the developers and the [email protected] group which agreed with the council’s decision and said there were other substantive grounds for refusal.

In granting permission, subject to twenty conditions, An Bord Pleanala said it considered multiple factors including European, national, regional and local energy policies, the character of the landscape in the area and environmental impact reports submitted.

The board said the development would make a positive contribution to Ireland’s national strategic policy on renewable energy and would have an acceptable impact on the landscape nor seriously injure the residential or visual amenities of the area.