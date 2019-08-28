An Bord Pleanala to consider case involving north Kerry farm access road

A decision to grant retention for a farm access road in north Kerry as part of a proposed snail farm has been appealed.

The road, which is the subject of the appeal, is located in Kilmeaney, Kilmorna, Listowel.

In July, Kerry County Council granted retention planning for the farm access road and associated works to Reginald Foulds and Furong Hao subject to five conditions.

A certificate of exemption was granted for the construction of a polytunnel and shed in association with snail farming on the site.

This decision has been appealed by both Kerry Parents and Friends Association and the Bothar na gCrann Residents’ Association c/o Gerard Leahy.

In previous submissions to Kerry County Council, the appellants said they believe the proposed development is unsuitable for the location which is they say is a residential cul-de-sac.

The local authority said farming activity is the established pattern of development in the area.

The case will be decided on by December 2nd.