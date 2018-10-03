An Bord Pleanála approves reduced contribution costs for 91-house development in East Kerry

An Bord Pleanála has approved reduced contribution costs for a 91-house development in East Kerry.

XDEV Real Estate Ltd had received planning permission for 78 new houses, outline permission for 5 houses and retention permission for 8 houses in Shronedarragh, Barraduff, Killarney earlier this year.

The company had appealed to An Bord Pleanála over special contribution costs of €180,500, which were imposed by Kerry County Council.





The site in Barraduff, which is over four-and-a-half hectares, forms part of a partially completed housing development.

The proposed development involves the construction of a total of 91 residential units, a playground, a creche and pedestrian access from the R570.

Kerry County Council granted permission subject to 49 conditions, one of which requires a contribution of €180,500 from the developer.

The costs outlined relate to the provision of a pedestrian crossing, upgrading of the roadway, footpaths, public lighting and the undergrounding of overheads within the village.

The appellant disputed the rates and dimensions used to calculate the contribution charges, along with the portion of costs attributed.

An Bord Pleanála deemed two of the five sub-conditions irrelevant, while it reduced a third levy by over a half.

As a result, XDEV Real Estate Ltd faces special contribution costs of €77,150, down from over €180,000.