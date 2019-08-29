An Bord Pleanala appeal for Killarney pharmacy signage

A decision to refuse retention planning for signage for a Killarney pharmacy has been appealed.

In July, Kerry County Council turned down the application by Park Road Pharmacy Limited for its outlet at the Countess Centre in the town.

The local authority planners said the illuminated signage detracts greatly from the appearance of the building and Countess Road in general and would set an undesirable precedent for future development.

This decision has been appealed to An Bord Pleanala which will give its ruling by December 9th.