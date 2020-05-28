Bord Bia to roll out remote audits in Kerry for Quality Assurance Schemes

Bord Bia is to begin rolling out remote farm audits in Kerry to ensure farmers can retain their Quality Assurance status during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Bord Bia certifies production standards under the scheme for meat, vegetables, dairy products and more.

The organisation was forced to stop on-farm inspections due to restrictions in place to curb the spread of the virus.

Bord Bia says the remote audits must be completed to ensure the integrity of the scheme and compliance with higher bodies; it will be done over the phone and pictures and documents can be uploaded to an online platform.

Bord Bia Quality Assurance Manager, Mick Houlihan, says their main goal is to ensure farmers retain their certification and their helpdesk based in Castleisland will provide all the necessary support:

The Bord Bia Helpdesk can be contacted on 01 5240410.

And you can hear more on that story on this evening’s Agritime from 7.