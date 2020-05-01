Bord Bia rejects criticism of not doing enough to promote Irish beef

Bord Bia has rejected criticism that it is not doing enough to promote Irish beef.

Some beef farmers have voiced concerns that their produce hasn’t been promoted as much as dairy.

Since the COVID-19 crisis began, beef prices have come under huge pressure, particularly with the closure of many food service outlets and the lockdown of major export markets; prices had already been low prior to the pandemic.

Demand for more expensive cuts like steak has fallen in favour of cheaper options like mince.

Senior Manager for Meat and Livestock with Bord Bia, Joe Burke told Agritime they are keenly aware of the pressure on beef farmers and have a campaign to encourage people to cook steak at home: