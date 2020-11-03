Bord Bia looking to Kerry for future food and drink industry leaders

Bord Bia is looking to Kerry for future food and drink industry leaders.

It’s launched its 2021 postgraduate programme with up to 80 fully-funded places on offer at its Talent Academy.

This includes a fully funded masters at UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School, a tax-free bursary (€25,000 – €30,000), and a guaranteed work placement.

The Bord Bia Talent Academy was established to help identify and develop future executive talent for Ireland’s food and drink industry, as it looks to grow and diversify into new markets.

Applications are now open and can be made at https://www.bordbia.ie/about/talent-academy/

The closing date for applications for the Marketing Fellowship is November 27th and the closing date for the International Graduate Programme is January 29th.