Boost For Former Kerry Boss As Key Players Return To Kildare Panel

Former Kerry manager, Jack O’Connor has been handed a boost ahead of Kildare’s 2020 campaign.

Johnstownbridge forward Daniel Flynn has rejoined the panel following a stint in the USA.

Niall Kelly has also returned to the Lilywhites’ setup after a stint of travelling.

Jack O’Connor’s first competitive match at the helm with Kildare is this Saturday against Longford in the Bord na Mona O’Byrne Cup.