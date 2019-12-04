Boost For Former Kerry Boss As Key Players Return To Kildare Panel

7th October 2017; Electric Ireland present Kerrys Jack OConnor after receiving the inaugural Special Merit Award as part of the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Awards. Jack O'Connor won successive All-Ireland Minor Football Championships with Kerry in 2014 & 2015 Sponsor to the GAA Minor Championships, Electric Ireland today honoured 15 minor players from, football and 15 players from hurling at the inaugural annual Electric Ireland Minor Star Awards in Croke Park #GAAThisIsMajor. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***

Former Kerry manager, Jack O’Connor has been handed a boost ahead of Kildare’s 2020 campaign.

Johnstownbridge forward Daniel Flynn has rejoined the panel following a stint in the USA.

Niall Kelly has also returned to the Lilywhites’ setup after a stint of travelling.

Jack O’Connor’s first competitive match at the helm with Kildare is this Saturday against Longford in the Bord na Mona O’Byrne Cup.

