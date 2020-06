Books of condolence are being opened across the country for people to pay their respects to Detective Garda Colm Horkan.

The 49-year-old was shot dead with his own gun in Castlerea, Co. Roscommon late on Wednesday night.

A man in his forties was arrested and remains in Garda custody.

Book of condolences for Detective Garda Colm Horkan have been opened at Tralee, Killarney and Listowel Garda Stations.

The books may be signed in the public offices at each of the garda stations.