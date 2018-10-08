Book of condolence opened for the late Emma Mhic Mhathúna

A book of condolence for the late Emma Mhic Mhathúna has been opened by Kerry County Council.

Members of the public will be able to sign the book in the reception of County Buildings in Rathass, Tralee for the woman who became one of the public faces of the Cervical Check scandal.

Meanwhile, the Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr Norma Foley, has expressed her condolences to the family and friends of the mother of five who died on Sunday.





Cllr Foley described the 37-year-old as an inspirational figure who faced adversity with courage and determination.

A funeral mass for Emma Mhic Mhathúna will take place in Ballydavid tomorrow morning.