Bon Secours in Tralee working with regional hospital group to combat spread of COVID-19

The Bon Secours in Tralee is now working with the regional hospital group to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Following an agreement reached yesterday between the government and the Private Hospitals Association, arrangements have been put in place as part of the state’s efforts to tackle the spread of Covid-19.

The South/South West Hospital Group says four private hospitals will now be working with them.

They are the Bon Secours in both Cork and Kerry, the Mater Private Hospital Cork and UPMC Whitfield, Waterford.

There are now 14 hospitals working together as part of the regional hospital group.

Gerry O’Dwyer, CEO of the South/South West Hospital Group says access to services available in these four private hospitals is a welcome addition to the group’s overall resources at this time.

The HSE adds the arrangement will remain in place while the COVID-19 crisis lasts.