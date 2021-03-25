Boil water notice issued for Dawros Group Water Scheme in Kenmare area

Kerry County Council has issued a precautionary boil water notice to around 200 customers of the Dawros Group Water Scheme in South Kerry.

This is due to an issue with the chlorine dosing system at the treatment plant in the Kenmare area and follows consultations between Kerry County Council and the HSE.

All consumers affected by this notice must boil their water before drinking, preparing drinks using water, preparing salads or similar foods not cooked before eating, brushing teeth and making ice.

Kerry County Council said it is working to resolve the issue and will provide further updates.