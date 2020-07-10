Boil water notice for Cahersiveen to be in place for at least two weeks

The boil water notice for Cahersiveen will be in place for at least two weeks.

The advisory was issued yesterday by Irish Water and Kerry County Council for customers on the Cahersiveen Public Water Supply, after the parasite cryptosporidium was detected.

The 1,370 people on the supply are being advised that water must be boiled for drinking or using to prepare salads and other foods not cooked before eating, as well as brushing teeth, and making ice.

Ian O’Mahony of Irish Water says the lifting of the boil water notice will depend on test results, but it could be in place for at least two weeks.