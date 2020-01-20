Bogus caller posing as council worker scams Tralee householder

Gardaí have warned people to be vigilant of door-to-door callers, after a man posing as a council worker scammed a sum of money from a Tralee householder.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, January 14th, when the man arrived at the door and claimed the householder had failed to pay a local authority fine.

It’s believed he may have called to other homes in Tralee on the same day, but failed to get cash from anyone else.

Garda Colm Ó Cuiv said this latest incident proves there are many vulnerable people out there who still don’t ask for identification, when someone calls to their door: