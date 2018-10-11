Body of man discovered in Northern Ireland wearing a Ballybunion Golf Club shirt

The PSNI is appealing to the public to help them identify the body of a man discovered on a beach in Northern Ireland, wearing a Ballybunion Golf Club shirt.

The body was found by a member of the public shortly before 5am today in Newcastle, county Down.

The man’s death is not believed to be suspicious.





He is described as being aged between 50 and 70, bald on top with short grey hair to the sides and of medium build.

He was wearing a white Ballybunion Golf Club polo shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSNI in Ardmore on their non-emergency number.