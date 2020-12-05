The Blitz of Christmas Past In Castleisland

There’s great news for basketball fans as there will be a blitz of sorts for Castleisland and beyond this Christmas.

Some months ago St. Mary’s basketball club were forced to announce that their annual Christmas Blitz would not go ahead this year. It was like many other events a victim of COVID-19. The Blitz should have been entering its 51st year and this news was a huge blow to all in the basketball community and the thousands of supporters who attended each year.

On the weekend that should have been the launch of the 51st Blitz programme, organisers have announced that they are currently working closely with Richard Nolan of Art Customized and can confirm that there will be a virtual Blitz in 2020.