Blennerville Windmill in line for major investment

Blennerville Windmill is in line to receive major funding from Fáilte Ireland.

A submission from Kerry County Council under the ‘large-scale capital grants scheme’ has already been approved, with a more detailed submission under phase two of the process, currently being prepared.

Council staff say the funding, if approved, would go a long way towards establishing Blennerville as a heritage destination, and should lead to more private sector funding for the area.

In conjunction with this process, Cllr Terry O’Brien has asked that a task force be set up to examine the further development of Blennerville village.