Blennerville site where Jeanie Johnston built is up for sale

The site in Blennerville where the Jeanie Johnston replica ship was built has been put up for sale.

The ship was developed as a replica to the original famine ship built in Canada, which was bought by Tralee-based merchants John Donovan & Sons.

The replica Jeanie Johnston was built in Blennerville in the 1990s, and this eight-acre site is now on the market for an undisclosed sum.

It comprises land, a boathouse, workshop, and detached bungalow, and is up for sale in one or more lots by Walsh O’Sullivan estate agents.